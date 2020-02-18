Michigan State Police are investigating after three people were found dead in a home.
Officials were called to a home in the 300 block of Rankin Street in the city of Flint on Tuesday about 12:30 p.m.
MSP Lt. Dave Kaiser said two men and one woman were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds.
MSP’s Crime Lab responded to the area to process the scene.
A suspect is believed to be at large, but police did not release a description.
Kaiser said a friend found the victims and called for help.
TV5 will bring you more information as it becomes available.
