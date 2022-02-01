State police said soon there should be new details about the deadly home explosion that rocked the city of Flint in November.
Next week, officials are expected to go through the scene to begin the process of determining the cause of the blast.
Michigan State Police have been contacting and alerting any interested parties in the Flint home explosion for the last two months.
Jason Mercier is part of MSP's fire investigation unit.
"If we continue down the road and we don't let these, those parties know, and we find out that there could have been -- and this is just an example obviously -- that there was a, a failure in a product or a recall on something, and we haven't notified those persons to also take part, that can cause a lot of civil liability," Mercier said.
He said anybody going to the scene has to be careful.
"If we learn that there are, let's say insurance companies, such as homeowner's insurance, rental companies, we don't want to go in and start digging and taking things apart that could potentially -- it's called destructive excavation or documentation," Mercier said.
Other interested parties could include victims’ family's legal counsel, appliance manufacturers, or contractors. They all want their own fire investigator at the scene, so everyone has to coordinate schedules.
"If we identify potential ignition sources or causative products. They all wanna be there to, to witness it and conduct examinations on it together," Mercier said.
There was an initial investigation in December. Insurance companies and other entities through legal counsel looked at potential areas of interest and took photos and sketches.
"To rush things would be a detriment and not the right course of action. So, you know, all's I can say is, is everyone please be patient," Mercier said.
The scene investigation next week is scheduled for two days. They will decide if they need more time then.
