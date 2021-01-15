Michigan State Police are preparing for planned protests at the state Capitol this weekend.
Security personnel has been increased and a fence is being built around the Capitol.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has activated the National Guard for the protests on Sunday.
Officers from the Lansing Police Department and Ingham County Sheriff’s Office are also mobilizing to help with security.
MSP also said they have made other unseen improvements to its security plan that it will not disclose.
“Security enhancements that have been put in place include both seen and unseen measures,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP. “I can assure you that we take our responsibility for safeguarding the Capitol and those who work and visit here seriously and, together with our law enforcement partners, we will be prepared to ensure law and order.”
Residents are also urged to stay vigilant for suspicious activity.
Tips can be submitted by calling 1-855-MICH-TIP or submitting an online tip at www.michigan.gov/MichTip.
At this time, it’s unknown how many demonstrators will arrive at the Capitol on Sunday.
MSP advised if residents do not have a specific reason to be in downtown Lansing, they should stay home.
After the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., and the online promotion of marches at capitols in all 50 states, MSP started to increase its visible presence at the Capitol on Jan.11.
