GENERIC: MSP cruiser

Generic MSP cruiser on road

The Michigan State Police said it will be ramping up patrols on freeways, trunk lines, and major roadways in Genesee and Shiawassee counties.

Police said their goal is traffic safety and focusing on reducing speeding, safety belt use, and distracted driving.

Troopers have been assigned to the freeway as part of their daily patrol, MSP said.

MSP is also starting a traffic safety initiative to reduce traffic crashes at multiple locations using different resources.

