One man was taken into custody after police learned he was driving a stolen vehicle from Oklahoma with two illegal guns inside.
Troopers tried to stop a vehicle in the area of 20th and Hammel in Saginaw for multiple vehicle code violations at 10:50 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27.
When troopers flipped on the emergency lights, the driver of the vehicle sped away.
MSP said troopers didn’t know the vehicle was stolen at this time and did not initiate a pursuit, which follows the department’s pursuit policy.
The troopers were able to share the last known location of the fleeing vehicle.
Just around the corner, an MSP patrol vehicle saw the suspect vehicle pull into a driveway in the 2400 block of Hammel Street.
Troopers tried to contact the driver, who then fled on foot.
After a short foot pursuit, the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody on the 2400 block of Phoenix Street.
Upon investigation, troopers learned a 2019 Jeep Latitude was reported stolen out of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
MSP said two illegal handguns were seized from inside the vehicle.
The driver, a 24-year-old man from Saginaw, was lodged on multiple felony charges.
His name and charges are being within until his arraignment.
