The Michigan State Police have released a new website to provide transparency and accountability to the public.
The website has easy access to information about the administration and operation of the MSP. It includes department policies, strategic plans, training requirements, recruiting and staffing numbers, and use of force and traffic stop data, MSP said.
MSP Director Col. Joe Gasper also announced the creation of a citizen advisory council that will assist department leadership by providing outside insight into MSP practices that impact the public.
The council includes 10 volunteers who will help generate new ideas for improved community engagement.
“We know that accountability and transparency are necessary components for building community trust and support, which is the goal of this new webpage and the purpose for creating the Bridges to BLUE Citizen Advisory Council,” Gasper said. “By sharing information about the operations of the department, both online and with the Bridges to BLUE Citizen Advisory Council, it is my hope that we’ll increase police-community relations through better understanding, develop improved policies and contribute to more informed discussions about police reform.”
MSP said it is committed to unbiased policing and equitable treatment of all residents.
“The members of the Michigan State Police hold ourselves to the highest standards of professional conduct and we remain committed to performing our jobs with excellence, integrity and courtesy, treating all people with dignity and respect,” Gasper said. “If we find we can improve upon our practices to ensure fair and equitable treatment for all people, you have my commitment that we will make the necessary changes.”
