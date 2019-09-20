Today Michigan State Police are remembering Trooper Timothy O’Neill, who was killed in 2017 while patrolling on a motorcycle.
Trooper O’Neill grew up in Lapeer County’s Metamora, but was working in Kent County on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 when he was involved in a crash.
He was taken to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids where he later passed away.
Trooper O’Neill joined the Michigan State Police in 2014, and served at the Rockford Post his entire three-year career.
He was the 53rd Michigan State Police officer to die in the line of duty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.