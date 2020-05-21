GENERIC: Michigan State Police logo

Michigan State Police want to remind residents to social distance this weekend while bars and restaurants reopen in parts of the state.

Executive Order 2020-92 allows bars and restaurants to reopen with limited capacity on Friday, May 22 in Region 6, which includes 17 counties in the state’s northern Lower Peninsula, and Region 8, including all counties in the Upper Peninsula.

MSP wants Michiganders to practice social distancing while celebrating the Memorial weekend and they’re reminding everyone not to drink and drive.

Extra patrols will be out on the holiday weekend searching for drunk drivers.

