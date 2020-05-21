Michigan State Police want to remind residents to social distance this weekend while bars and restaurants reopen in parts of the state.
Executive Order 2020-92 allows bars and restaurants to reopen with limited capacity on Friday, May 22 in Region 6, which includes 17 counties in the state’s northern Lower Peninsula, and Region 8, including all counties in the Upper Peninsula.
READ MORE: Whitmer: Retail businesses in northern Michigan can reopen
MSP wants Michiganders to practice social distancing while celebrating the Memorial weekend and they’re reminding everyone not to drink and drive.
Extra patrols will be out on the holiday weekend searching for drunk drivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.