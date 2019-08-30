Michigan State Police are urging drivers to pay attention on the road over the holiday weekend.
A Michigan State Police Trooper’s cruiser was hit in the back bumper near the passenger side on I-94 while the lights were flashing Thursday night.
"The officer wasn't hurt and the civilian wasn't hurt, either," Michigan State Police Sgt. Ray Matthews said.
Matthews said collisions like the one Thursday night could be avoided. He said troopers face traffic flying by, in some cases, well over the speed limit as they sit on the side of the road.
"I've had my vehicle hit two different times, both times thankful I wasn't hurt,” he said.
He asked people to follow the state's move over law. The law states drivers have to slow down to 10 mph under the limit and move over for emergency vehicles when their lights are flashing.
"There's vehicles or someone standing on the side of the road, you would think you'd want to be as far away from them as possible. No one wants to get hit by a car,” Matthews said. "I just want to go home at night.”
The officer's lights were on last night, according to troopers. The driver who hit him was cited for violating the move over law.
With so many drivers taking to the roads for Labor Day, Matthews said it is even more important.
"Just overall in general slow down, but if you see lights, slow down and move over for everyone's safety," he said.
