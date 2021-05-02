The Michigan State Police Department Tri-City Post reported five motorcycle crashes on Sunday afternoon.
MSP is reminding residents to look twice and be more careful when driving around motorcycles. 84% of motorcycle-vehicle crashes happen on the street not the highway.
MSP has provided some tips for drivers to remain safe and aware around motorcycles:
- Double-check your blind spots
- Don’t rely on just your ears
- Avoid distractions
- Keep your distance
- Know their signals
- Make sure to look twice before turning
