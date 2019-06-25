With just two weeks until the July 4th holiday, Michigan State Police are reporting fewer fatalities on Michigan roadways this year.
Last week 20 people lost their lives in crashes, making the total 392 for the year.
MSP reported that compared to this same time last year there are 11 fewer fatalities and 58 fewer serious injuries.
So far this year there are a reported 2,182 serious injuries as a result of traffic crashes, and 118 just in the last week.
The Michigan Department of Transportation is keeping track of injuries and deaths as part of the campaign Toward Zero Deaths.
