A Michigan State Police narcotics team is reporting a significant increase in illegal narcotics that were seized during 2020.
The Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team (BAYANET) is a multijurisdictional task force that covers Saginaw, Bay, Midland, and Gladwin counties.
MSP said the unit recorded a 249 percent increase in cocaine seized, a 99 percent increase in crack cocaine seized, and a 1087 percent increase in crystal methamphetamine when compared to 2019.
- Crystal Methamphetamine
- 2019 – 408.23 GM
- 2020 – 4,843.65 GM – 1087% Increase
- Heroin
- 2019 – 826.9 GM
- 2020 – 59.1 GM – -92.9% Decrease
- Methamphetamine
- 2019 – 182.71 GM
- 2020 – 3,375 GM – 1747% Increase
“The most concerning statistic is related to the increase in crystal methamphetamine,” Michigan State Police wrote in a press release. “The use of crystal methamphetamine causes serious health concerns and is highly addictive which often leads to an increase in other criminal activity in the community.”
BAYANET reports seizing 4,843.65 grams of crystal meth, which has a street value of $500,000, according to Patrick Darrow, section commander for BAYANET and STING.
Anyone with information on the use or distribution of illegal narcotics in Saginaw, Bay, Midland, or Gladwin counties is asked to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 800-733-2587 or call ABYANET at 989-790-6581.
