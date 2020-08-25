Michigan State Police rescued 134 neglected dogs from a puppy mill in the Upper Peninsula.
Troopers were sent to check on a horse in the roadway, which ended in busting a local puppy mill.
On Monday, Aug. 24, 65 adult dogs and 69 puppies were taken from a residence in Delta County’s Maple Ridge Township.
According to MSP, many of the dogs were pregnant or recently had a litter of puppies.
Some of the dogs were suspected to be malnourished and appeared to be in poor health.
The dogs will be evaluated by a local veterinarian.
The Delta Animal Shelter is now asking the community for help in providing for the neglected dogs.
It is looking for monetary donations for the dogs’ medical care.
According to the shelter, the dogs will be vaccinated, dewormed, flea treated, and receive medical care.
The dogs were covered in flies and have fly strike wounds, the shelter said.
You can make a donation by heading to the Delta Animal Shelter’s Facebook page.
“We will begin bathing and grooming. These dogs are scared- they’ve never been inside- never on a leash. We will continue to post updates and how you can help. Right now the thing we need the most is monetary donations for their medical care.,” the shelter wrote in a Facebook post.
MSP said possible charges on the owner of the operation will be sought by the prosecutor’s office.
Troopers were assisted by the Delta County Animal Shelter in taking and housing the animals. The sheriff’s office also assisted at the scene.
