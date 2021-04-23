Dozens of residents have been evacuated from their homes after what started out as a controlled burn got out of hand.
The U.S. Forrest Service was executing a controlled burn in Iosco County on Friday, April 23, north of Sand Lake and south of Cooke Dam Pond, when it got out of control, according to Michigan State Police.
As of 5:30 p.m., the fire was only 20 to 30 percent contained.
About 65 residents had to evacuate their homes, MSP said. Anyone in the area is asked to use caution and avoid the impacted areas.
A shelter has been set up at the East Tawas Community Center, 760 Newman St. for residents.
Law enforcement is evacuating Sid Town subdivision in Oscoda Township. MSP is telling residents to go east on River Road.
The fire has jumped River Road near Monument and River. MSP is advising residents to not go west.
