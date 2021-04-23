According to the Michigan State Police, as of 9 p.m. residents may return to their homes and no more evacuations will be needed after what started out as a controlled burn got out of hand in Iosco County.
Earlier, dozens of residents were evacuated from their homes. Residents should be mindful that there will be haze and smoke in the area.
According to Ben Wiese, a District Ranger from the Huron Shores Ranger District and the U.S. Forest Service, flames should be contained but the fire is still not all out. There will still be internal flames that need to be put out for days moving forward.
According to Weise there were zero deaths or injuries, and no homes were damaged from the fire.
Depending on the weather, the state of the fire could change.
According to Wiese, the fire is 30% contained, there is a containment line around the fire keeping it from expanding.
The U.S. Forest Service was executing a controlled burn in Iosco County on Friday, April 23, north of Sand Lake and south of Cooke Dam Pond, when it got out of control, according to Michigan State Police.
About 65 residents had to evacuate their homes, MSP said.
The United States Forrest Service is still on the scene.
