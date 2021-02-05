Michigan State Police are responding to a semi-truck crash on northbound I-75 in Otsego County.

Troopers were sent to mile marker 269 in Lake Township on Friday, Feb. 5 at 3:05 a.m. for the crash.

Police said a semi-truck carrying a load of paper went off the roadway and jack-knifed into the median.

MSP believe speed was a factor in the crash and there were no injuries reported.

One northbound lane between Crawford and Otsego County is closed while first responders are cleaning up the scene.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.