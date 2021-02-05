Michigan State Police are responding to a semi-truck crash on northbound I-75 in Otsego County.
Troopers were sent to mile marker 269 in Lake Township on Friday, Feb. 5 at 3:05 a.m. for the crash.
Police said a semi-truck carrying a load of paper went off the roadway and jack-knifed into the median.
MSP believe speed was a factor in the crash and there were no injuries reported.
One northbound lane between Crawford and Otsego County is closed while first responders are cleaning up the scene.
