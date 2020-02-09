Michigan State Police are warning drivers that roads are slippery in the Bay Region and they want drivers to travel safely.
The First Warn 5 weather center is tracking a snow storm system that is producing accumulations. This is expected to last in some areas until 1 a.m.
If you are driving in the area tonight, be sure to take it slow and be aware of the conditions on the roadways.
You can track the latest First Warn 5 forecast here.
