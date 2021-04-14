A Roscommon man faces multiple charges related to a child sexually abusive activity investigation.
Jeremy Matthew Stockmeyer, 24, was arrested following an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.
Digital evidence was taken from Stockmeyer’s home after a search. The investigation was started after Michigan State Police learned Stockmeyer might be in possession of child pornography.
He was charged with six counts of child sexually abusive activity and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.