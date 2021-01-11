A 70-year-old Roscommon County man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.
Michigan State Police were contacted on Oct. 16 after a minor told a parent he was sexually assaulted by a man.
The investigation led to the arrest of 70-year-old David William Corwin, of Prudenville.
Corwin was arrested on Jan. 6. He has been charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13.
Corwin was arraigned on Jan. 11.
