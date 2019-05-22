A Saginaw County man was arrested for allegedly distributing child pornography.
Joseph Gross, 40 from Albee Township, turned himself into police after an investigation, Michigan State Police Troopers said.
Troopers said the investigation started when they found Gross had been uploading child porn on the internet.
Digital evidence was taken from Gross and charges came after that evidence was examined, troopers said.
He was charged with one count of child sexually abusive activity, one count of possessing child sexually abusive material, and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
He was arraigned Tuesday in the Saginaw County District Court.
