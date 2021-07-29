A Saginaw man was arrested for allegedly assaulting children and possessing child sexually abusive material.
The Michigan State Police said they began investigating 60-year-old Allan Bailey after it was learned that Bailey was sharing files containing child sexually abusive material on the internet.
Bailey was arrested after MSP seized digital evidence from his home while executing a search warrant.
He was charged with one count of child sexually abusive activity, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime and one count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material. He was arraigned on July 26.
