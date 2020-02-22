Michigan State Police reminds residents that officials will not contact them to demand money after reports of a scam.
Troopers from the Cadillac Post said they received two phone calls from citizens in the Grand Rapids area claiming that they’ve received calls from troopers at their post.
According to the callers, the scammers are claiming to be troopers requesting personal information to verify the person is not the victim of identity theft in another state.
Troopers said this is a scam.
MSP will never call someone asking for personal information over the phone.
MSP also wants to remind residents that troopers nor any other government agency will never call or contact you and demand you send them money.
If you receive a call from someone claiming to be with MSP and they ask for personal information, hang up and contact the MSP Post nearest you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.