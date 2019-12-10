Michigan State Police searched two businesses that were illegally selling marijuana.
MSP Lt Dave Kaiser said the businesses were believed to have been selling marijuana without the proper state licensing.
The Marijuana and Tobacco Investigation Section (MTIS) conducted the searches at the businesses.
The businesses were Liberty Meds Lounge at 3100 North Center Road in Genesee Township and The Rec Center at 8033 North Dort Highway in Genesee Township.
Kaiser said MTIS will continue to investigate businesses who grow, manufacture and distribute black market marijuana.
