The Michigan State Police West Branch Post is searching for a missing woman from West Branch.
According to family, 77-year-old Anita Zettle was last seen on Friday, March 13.
The family said she was seen leaving her home in a 2010 Ford Explorer.
The family has organized a search party. The family is asking that people gather at 2110 M-76 in West Branch at noon on Sunday, March 15.
If you have any information on Zettle’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact Trooper Benavides at 989-345-0956.
