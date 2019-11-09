Michigan State Police from the Brighton Post are searching for a man who impersonated a trooper.
On Friday, Nov. 8 at 9:45 a.m., a man claiming to work for MSP made a traffic stop in the area of Layton Road and Fowlerville Road in Handy Township.
MSP said when the man was asked for his identification and business card, he fled the scene.
The man is described as between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet, late 20s to early 30s, between 220 and 230 pounds with no facial hair.
He was last seen wearing sunglasses, a dark-colored uniform, dark hat, silver badge, name tag that possibly says Smith, and a duty belt with radio and handcuffs.
Police said no gun was seen.
Anyone that can help locate or identify him is asked to call (810) 227-1051.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.