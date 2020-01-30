Michigan State Police have issued a missing and endangered advisory for a 1-year-old child after she disappeared with her mother.
Aubree and her biological 21-year-old mother, Kyrsten Hayslip, were last seen on Sunday, Jan. 26 leaving their home in Newport at about 6 p.m.
Police said Kyrsten told her family she was going to babysit for a friend overnight and would be back the next morning.
Kyrsten brought Aubree with her and was last seen getting into a grey passenger vehicle, that she said was an Uber, which she used to be to her friend’s house.
Police said Krysten and Aubree did not return home.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911 or (734) 242-3500.
