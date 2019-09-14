Michigan State Police are asking for the public’s help while troopers search for a missing and endangered child.
MSP said Jeremiah David Anderson, 11, was last seen running away after an argument with his mom in 20000 block of Glen Lodge in the charter township of Royal Oak.
Jeremiah is between 4 feet 8 inches and 5 feet tall and weighs between 85 and 90 pounds.
He was last seen wearing tighter grey shorts with a possible lighter stripe on the side and no shirt on.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
