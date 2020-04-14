Police are asking for help finding a missing endangered teen in northern Michigan.
Monday around 6 p.m. Michigan State Police got a report of 17-year-old Jordan Rae Kloepfer who hasn’t been seen for about three weeks.
The Traverse City area teen has disappeared before, but family told police before Jordan maintained regular but limited contact via text, phone call or social media.
According to police Jordan spent some time camping with a female friend in Blair Township and talked about trying to get up to Petoskey to see an unknown male friend.
Family told police she left voluntarily but has been gone a lot longer than before and has been completely out of contact with family or friends.
Jordan is described as 5-foot 8-inches, 250 pounds with short brown or blonde hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call MSP at (231) 779-6040 or (989) 732-5141.
