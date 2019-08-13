Police found the kayaker reported missing Tuesday afternoon.
Anthony Anstead, 19, went out onto Houghton Lake noon on Tuesday, Michigan State Police said.
Someone on shore saw a news alert about the missing man and spotted the kayak tipped over about a mile off shore, according to troopers.
That person called a friend who used his pontoon to pull Anstead out of the water.
He is alive, safe and back home with his family, troopers said.
