Michigan State Police Troopers are asking for help finding a missing Saginaw man.
78-year-old Karl Marker has been missing since 8 a.m. Thursday.
Marker was headed to Fashion Square Mall and was only supposed to be gone for about an hour but hasn't been seen since.
He was driving a 2011 GMC Savannah van either tan of silver in color wit license plate number AUY500.
He's 5-feet 7-inches tall and 185 pounds.
He has gray hair and blues and was last seen wearing blue pants and possibly a tan jacket.
Anyone who has seen marker or has more information should call 911.
