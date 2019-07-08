Police are asking for help finding a missing teen.
Brad Houck, 16, was last seen Saturday around 2 p.m. at his home on Elkhorn Drive in Cadillac, Michigan State Police Troopers said.
Houck is about 5-foot 10-inches tall, 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, troopers said.
Troopers said they believe Houck left his house willingly but his lack of resources could put him in danger.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post at 231-779-6040.
