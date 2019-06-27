Michigan State Police are searching for a 16-year-old boy with autism that went missing from the Hershey area.
Troopers from the Mt. Pleasant State Police Post responded to the call Wednesday morning.
Family members told police Nick Kirk may be headed to the Muskegon County area.
He was spotted in Big Rapids Wednesday afternoon, but his direction of travel was unknown.
The teen goes by 'Nick' but is not able to speak.
He's 5'8 and 140 pounds with brown hair and glasses.
He was last seen wearing black shoes, black pants, a black long-sleeved shirt and a tan colored backpack.
Police say he is aware his family is actively searching for him and has made efforts not to disclose his current location.
If you have information on his current location, please contact State Police.
