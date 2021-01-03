Michigan State Police Troopers are looking for a missing woman in Montcalm County.
Jenna Lynn Evans, age 34 from Sheridan, was last seen on Dec. 31 leaving a home on East Evergreen Road near Stanton, Mich.
Some of Evans' personal items were found near Vickeryville Road close to Loon Lake.
She is about 5-feet tall, 115 pounds with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a hoodie, leggings and boots.
Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Lakeview Post at (989) 352-8444.
