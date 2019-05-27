Michigan State Police are looking for someone accused of shooting at a man on a Metro Detroit highway.
Troopers were sent to eastbound I-94 near I-275 around 1 a.m. Monday after a shooting was reported in Romulus.
A man told troopers his vehicle was shot multiple times before the suspect left the scene. The shooter didn’t hit the victim.
The suspect’s vehicle is described as a silver Pontiac Grand Prix and sparks were seen coming from the front, right tire area, troopers said.
Troopers closed the freeway while K-9 units tried to find evidence.
Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Metro South Post at (734) 287-5000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.