Michigan State Police are seeking help identifying a suspect in the theft of goods and money from a vending machine.
The theft happened at a vending machine at the Clare County Welcome Center on Aug. 2 about 4:15 a.m.
The profits of the vending machine went to assisting the blind, MSP said.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact Det. Sgt. Joe McMillan at 989-773-5951.
