The Michigan State Police Department busted a large-scale marijuana growing operation in Carrollton Township.
Police executed a search warrant Wednesday, July 28 at a building in the 300 block of Balsam Street. MSP seized more than 1,200 marijuana plants and 60 pounds of processed marijuana.
The facility was growing and processing in direct violation of Michigan’s Medical Marihuana Act of 2008, the Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act of 2016 and the Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act of 2018.
MSP’s Marijuana and Tobacco Investigation Section said they will continue to conduct investigations and pursue criminal charges.
