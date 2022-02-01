With all the snow coming to mid-Michigan, state police are urging residents to be prepared for anything as some areas could see more than a foot of snow.
MSP Lt. Kim Vetter said now is the time to have items in your vehicle you may need for winter weather.
"Well, if they don't have to travel, we ask them to stay home if they can. If they need to travel, then make sure they're prepared for winter weather," Vetter said.
Everything from jumper cables, flashlights, a first aid kit with any needed medications and non-perishable food that's high in protein. A can opener, water, toolkit, radio, cat litter or sand, and an ice scraper could also help on the road.
Vetter said don't forget about your pets.
"Well, if you lose control of your vehicle in the snow and it goes into the ditch, it could be awhile before you have help available to come and pull you out. So, you want to be prepared to be in that vehicle alone for a while, up to hours," Vetter said.
The president of a local towing company said it is important to have a way to be found. Bill Giorgis, with Mike's Wrecker in Saginaw, said the map app on your phone is real handy.
"One of the biggest challenges we have is people knowing exactly where they are, if they're on the interstate highway or if they're on, you know, an unfamiliar road," Giorgis said.
Open it, then scroll down to mark my location, clicking on that button drops a pin on the map where you are. Then you can share that location via text to the towing company.
"A lot of times what we'll do is we'll have people send us a pin drop from their phone so we can pinpoint where they're at," Giorgis said.
While Vetter said it is important to make sure your vehicle is stocked up, if you find your way into a ditch, make sure to stay in your vehicle with your seat belt on.
"Well, if you lost control on the icy or snowy roads, it's likely somebody else will too. And we'd hate to have you get hit outside of your vehicle. The vehicle gives you a lot of protection, and the seat belt and airbags are still active after you're stopped," Vetter said.
