A situation that called Michigan State Police to the Iosco County community of Hale is over.
While few details are being released, we know that the situation started at around 9:30 a.m. at the Hale Villas, an apartment complex in Hale.
We know that MSP troopers were on the scene talking to family members during the event, and that it ended at around 11:20 a.m.
Officials also said it was not a barricaded gunman situation.
We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.
