A man is in stable condition after being shot by a homeowner after allegedly breaking into a home.
Michigan State Police said troopers were called to the 5100 block of Baxman Street in Bay County’s Monitor Township.
The investigation shows a man broke a home’s window, and once inside, was shot in the stomach by the homeowner, MSP Lt. Dave Kaiser said.
The suspect was taken to the hospital, and at last check was in stable condition.
