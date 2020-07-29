A Big Rapids man was arrested in connection to an investigation into kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct in Mecosta County.
Troopers from Michigan State Police’s Mt. Pleasant post arrested the man on Thursday, July 23.
Troopers said they started investigating the report of an adult female being sexually assaulted by an adult male on Thursday.
According to troopers, they determined sexual assaults had taken place at two different locations over two days.
Troopers said the victim was allegedly held against her will, threatened with a weapon, and sexually assaulted.
Troopers said after further investigation, the Mecosta County Prosecutor’s Office issued a three-count felony warrant for the male suspect. The charges included kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, and criminal sexual conduct in the third degree.
The suspect is currently in jail and is awaiting arraignment.
