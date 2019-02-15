An investigation into child porn lead Michigan investigators to a man hiding in a basement.
Michigan State Police (MSP) arrested Steven James King, 52, of Greenville following a multi-county investigation.
Officials said they got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding suspected creation of child porn.
That tip led detectives to two separate homes, one in Montcalm County, and the other in Ionia County.
On Feb. 13, King was found hiding in a basement at a home in Greenville.
He has been charged with two counts of child sexually abusive activity, two counts of child sexually abusive material, and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.