A suspect is in custody after police were on the scene of a standoff at Paul’s Motel in Bay City, according to the Michigan State Police.
A 34-year-old man is in custody after a small standoff on Friday. Police are asking residents to avoid the area while there is a police presence as the investigation continues.
Stay with TV5 as we continue to follow this breaking news story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.