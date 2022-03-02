A shooting suspect is in custody after being pursued by Michigan State Police in Flint on Wednesday morning.
MSP Aviation Trooper 1 helicopter assisted troopers from the state police Flint post.
The suspect allegedly threw a firearm, which was recovered, from the vehicle, police said.
The pursuit ended when the suspect crashed their vehicle. The suspect was treated for serious injuries at a local hospital.
The shooting incident is under investigation by the Flint Police Department.
