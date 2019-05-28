For the second time in as many days Michigan State Police said someone opened fire along I-94, now officials say a suspect is in custody.
MSP reports that on May 28 at around 1 a.m., troopers were called to eastbound I-94 near I-275 in Romulus for a freeway shooting.
Preliminary investigation shows that a vehicle was eastbound when he noticed a dark vehicle pull alongside him.
The victim said his vehicle was shot at several times before the suspect took off. The victim was not hurt.
A similar incident happened on Monday, May 27, also on eastbound I-94, near I-275 in Romulus. The driver in that incident was also not hurt. CLICK HERE for more on that.
MSP believes the two shootings are connected, and arrested a 25-year-old man from Romulus at his apartment.
No further information on the suspect is available at this time.
