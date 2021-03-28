A driver Genesee County shot another vehicle after being flipped off on the highway.
Just before 2 p.m. on Friday, Michigan State Police Troopers were called to a road rage incident on northbound I-75 near East Holly Road.
The victim was headed northbound on I-75 when the driver in the suspect vehicle started tailgating them. When the suspect passed them, a woman in the victim's car flipped off the other driver.
The suspect pulled out a hand gun and fire a round at the other vehicle. Neither the vehicle nor the people inside were hit.
The victim pulled over and immediately called 911.
The suspect's description was sent out of other agencies and A Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy pulled over the suspect on northbound I-75 near Willard.
A handgun was found in the suspect's vehicle and troopers went north to take him into custody.
