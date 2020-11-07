Two construction workers were killed Saturday morning in a crash near Ypsilanti.
Michigan State Police were called to eastbound I-94 near Harris Road in Ypsilanti Township around 1:40 a.m. Saturday.
Investigators found a vehicle had hit the two construction workers who were in the area. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers said the cause of the crash is suspected to be alcohol related.
A 29-year-old woman from Belleville was arrested and lodged in the Washtenaw County Jail on two counts of OWI causing death.
The victims were identified as 23-year-old Nicholas Sada and 23-year-old Davyon Desmon-Aereailes Rose, both from Lansing.
The investigation is ongoing.
