Three suspects have been arrested, accused of breaking into Target stores in Fenton and Brighton.
Michigan State Police report the suspects were taken into custody early Monday morning after sparking a chase with police.
At one point, MSP reported the suspect’s vehicle ran off the road and all the suspects ran into a wood line near M-59. That’s when an MSP K-9 unit was called in, and the suspects were arrested.
MSP reports the suspects will be charged with numerous charges by multiple agencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.