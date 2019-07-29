Saginaw and Michigan State Police are investigating a potential drive-by shooting that left a 14-year-old injured.
Officers were called to the 500 block of N. Harrison Street early on July 29 and found a 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg while she was lying in her bed in the house.
Investigators say it appears to be a drive-by shooting, as the house was shot-up.
She was home at the time with her mother, and mother’s boyfriend, according to Michigan State Police.
Investigators said she is in stable condition at this time.
The investigation continues.
