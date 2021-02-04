The Michigan State Police will soon begin helicopter patrols in the city of Flint.
MSP Lt. Lizabeth Rich issued the following statement on the patrols:
“The Michigan State Police (MSP) will begin regular aviation patrols in our secured cities starting next week. The MSP helicopter will make patrols in and around the city of Flint and will also be on standby if needed for an emergency. The MSP and Flint Police Department are working hard to address crime and the aviation unit will be utilized in coordination with directed patrols.”
