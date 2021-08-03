State police are testing new vehicles that will pave the way for future purchases of the wheels they will use to serve and protect.
The State Police Precision Driving Unit will start testing vehicles next month.
“The vehicle is basically become the officer's mobile office,” MSP Lt. Mike McCarthy said.
A patrol vehicle is an officer's lifeline, trusted to perform and protect those traveling inside and sharing the road.
“The guys typically really take care of their vehicles because it is their home away from home,” McCarthy said.
MSP will be testing different vehicles that are potential purchases to find the model that best accommodates troopers on the road.
The vehicle test team will be putting police model motorcycles, sedans, and SUVs from different manufacturers through a variety of road tests. The results compiled will be compared for performance, acceleration, breaking, vehicle dynamics and fuel economy.
Other police agencies also do this, but MSP and the Los Angeles County Sheriff - considered experts - are the only ones publishing their findings online and worldwide. Fleet managers and purchasing agents use this information in their procurement processes.
MSP is also considering adding electric vehicles, though the high-performance acceleration and sudden braking of police pursuits can be hard on the range of batteries.
“We do a lot of sitting and then full throttle accelerations and then hard brakes as we're running down speeders. So, the drain on the battery is a lot faster than it would be just under normal cruising conditions,” McCarthy said. “None of my guys seem to mind the day that they do the vehicle dynamics testing.”
